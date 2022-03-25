X

    Tom Brady Rumors: 'Nothing Happening' with Dolphins Despite Speculation

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 25, 2022

    AP Photo/Jason Behnken

    The Miami Dolphins have had a good offseason, but don't expect them to add Tom Brady to their haul. 

    Despite rumors Thursday that the future Hall of Famer might get traded to the Dolphins this offseason, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that Brady was staying put:

    Jeff Howe @jeffphowe

    There’s nothing happening between Tom Brady and the Dolphins, according to a source. (He’s also been recruiting free agents to the Bucs, which feels relevant here.) Carry on. <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a>

