Tom Brady Rumors: 'Nothing Happening' with Dolphins Despite Speculation

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Miami Dolphins have had a good offseason, but don't expect them to add Tom Brady to their haul.

Despite rumors Thursday that the future Hall of Famer might get traded to the Dolphins this offseason, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that Brady was staying put:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.