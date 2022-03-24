X

    Bulls' Zach LaVine, New Balance Agree to Multiyear Shoe Contract

    Adam WellsMarch 24, 2022

    Zach LaVine's sneaker free agency has come to an end. 

    The Chicago Bulls star has agreed to a multiyear shoe deal with New Balance. 

    "I’m partnering with a brand that’s investing in me and I’m investing in them, so I’m extremely happy," LaVine said (via ESPN's Nick DePaula). 

    New Balance Basketball @newbalancehoops

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/ZachLaVine?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZachLaVine</a> linking up with <a href="https://twitter.com/newbalance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@newbalance</a>. <br><br>Bet you didn’t see that coming. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeGotNow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeGotNow</a> <a href="https://t.co/T2WgWd0ZR0">pic.twitter.com/T2WgWd0ZR0</a>

