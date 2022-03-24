Bulls' Zach LaVine, New Balance Agree to Multiyear Shoe Contract

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Zach LaVine's sneaker free agency has come to an end.

The Chicago Bulls star has agreed to a multiyear shoe deal with New Balance.

"I’m partnering with a brand that’s investing in me and I’m investing in them, so I’m extremely happy," LaVine said (via ESPN's Nick DePaula).

