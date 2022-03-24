Bulls' Zach LaVine, New Balance Agree to Multiyear Shoe Contract

Bulls' Zach LaVine, New Balance Agree to Multiyear Shoe ContractMarch 24, 2022
Zach LaVine's sneaker free agency has come to an end.
The Chicago Bulls star has agreed to a multiyear shoe deal with New Balance.
"I’m partnering with a brand that’s investing in me and I’m investing in them, so I’m extremely happy," LaVine said (via ESPN's Nick DePaula).
New Balance Basketball @newbalancehoops
.<a href="https://twitter.com/ZachLaVine?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZachLaVine</a> linking up with <a href="https://twitter.com/newbalance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@newbalance</a>. <br><br>Bet you didn’t see that coming. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeGotNow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeGotNow</a> <a href="https://t.co/T2WgWd0ZR0">pic.twitter.com/T2WgWd0ZR0</a>
