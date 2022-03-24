Cowboys Rumors: Brian Schottenheimer Hired to Analyze League Trends, Game-Planning

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are hiring Brian Schottenheimer, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Breer reported that Schottenheimer, who was most recently the Jacksonville Jaguars passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will focus on "league trends and game-planning" in his new role with Dallas.

His duties will extend to the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

The 48-year-old might be effectively replacing Ben McAdoo. Dallas hired the former New York Giants head coach as a consultant last offseason, and he subsequently left in January to take over as the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator.

The somewhat nebulous nature of Schottenheimer's position inevitably leads to some questions.

Looking at where the league is heading strategically, drawing up game plans, and working with the coordinators are all things you'd expect the head coach to be doing.

What will be the dynamic between Schottenheimer and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy going forward? Along with that, has Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lost faith in McCarthy?

Schottenheimer's arrival will be met with a healthy dose of skepticism given the arc of his coaching career.

In 12 years as an NFL offensive coordinator, his offense has finished top-10 in yardage just once. He didn't excel at his last stop, either, as Trevor Lawrence threw for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and an NFL-high 17 interceptions.

Whether fair or not, the perception remains that Schottenheimer continues to land on his feet in the league because he's the son of legendary head coach Marty Schottenheimer.

Perhaps Dallas is where the narrative begins to turn around.