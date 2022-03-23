Miami Open Masters 2022 Results: Naomi Osaka Cruises into 2nd Round

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

A number of notable players took the first step toward a 2022 Miami Open crown on Wednesday.

The first round of the tournament for the women's and men's singles draws took place, and marquee names such as Naomi Osaka, Sloane Stephens and Nick Kyrgios all took the court.

Here is a look at the full results from Wednesday's schedule.

Women's Singles

Madison Brengle def. Alexandra Eala, 6-2, 6-1

Linda Fruhvirtova def. Danka Kovinic, 6-0, 6-4



Irina-Camelia Begu def. Hailey Baptiste, (6) 6-7, 6-1, 6-1



Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. Xinyu Wang, 7-6 (6), 6-4



Naomi Osaka def. Astra Sharma, 6-3, 6-4



Lucia Bronzetti def. Ajla Tomljanovic, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2



Vera Zvonareva def. Misaki Doi, 6-4, 6-1



Shuai Zhang def. Clara Tauson, 6-4, 4-6, 2-1 (retired)



Anna Kalinskaya def. Robin Montgomery, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4)



Karolina Muchova def. Tereza Martincova, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3)



Anhelina Kalinina def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3



Dalma Galfi def. Kristina Kucova, 6-0, 6-0



Clara Burel def. Magdalena Frech, 6-3, 7-5



Alison Riske def. Jil Teichmann, 7-6 (5), 6-3



Katerina Siniakova def. Rebecca Marino, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1



Marie Bouzkova def. Laura Siegemund, 6-1, 6-2



Ashlyn Krueger v. Qiang Wang



Kirsten Flipkens v. Viktorija Golubic



Yue Yuan v. Lauren Davis



Panna Udvardy v. Sloane Stephens



Men's Singles

Hugo Gaston def. Emilio Nava, 6-2, 6-1

Francisco Cerundolo def. Tallon Griekspoor, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3



Brandon Nakashima def. Soon Woo Kwon, 6-1, 7-5



Jack Draper def. Gilles Simon, 7-5, 6-1



Juan Manuel Cerundolo def. Dusan Lajovic, 6-3, 7-5



Mackenzie McDonald def. Dominik Koepfer, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-4



Henri Laaksonen def. Benoit Paire, 7-6 (8), 1-6, 6-4



Daniel Elahi Galan Riveros def. John Millman, 6-4, 6-2



David Goffin def. Roberto Carballes-Baena, 6-2, 6-3

Borna Coric def. Fernando Verdasco, 6-4, 7-5



Jaume Munar v. Taro Daniel



Oscar Otte v. Mitchell Krueger



Juncheng Shang v. Denis Kudla



Thanasi Kokkinakis v. Richard Gasquet



Maxime Cressy v. Emil Ruusuvuori



Nick Kyrgios v. Adrian Mannarino



Osaka was the headliner Wednesday, and she cruised in straight sets against Astra Sharma.

She dictated play with her serve, winning 93.1 percent of her first-service points and 70.0 percent of her second-service points, per the WTA's official website. Sharma did not create a single break point throughout the entire match.

That meant Osaka just needed the occasional break to cruise to victory, and she ended up 2-of-11 on those break points.

"I didn't want to let anything bother me, no matter what happened," Osaka said, per the WTA's official website. "The last match I played was not the greatest memory for me. I wanted to prove that I could come back out here and compete, and no matter if I won or lost, to just know that I had the best attitude I could."

That last match for the four-time Grand Slam winner came at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open when she lost to Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

She was brought to tears after being heckled, and the chair umpire denied requests for Osaka to address the crowd and for the individual fan to be thrown out of the match.

Osaka addressed the crowd after that match and was met with cheers of support.

There were no lingering effects from that loss on display Wednesday, and she had no trouble advancing to the next round and a high-profile showdown with 13th-seeded Angelique Kerber.

Kerber has won four straight against Osaka and enjoys a 4-1 advantage in five head-to-head meetings. However, they have not faced each other since 2018, which was the year Kerber defeated Osaka in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.