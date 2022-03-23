Rams Rumors: Bobby Wagner, L.A. Have Mutual Interest in Free-Agent Contract

Rams Rumors: Bobby Wagner, L.A. Have Mutual Interest in Free-Agent ContractMarch 24, 2022
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner is visiting the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday and there is "mutual interest in doing a deal," per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Seattle Seahawks released Wagner earlier in March.
