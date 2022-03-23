X

    Rams Rumors: Bobby Wagner, L.A. Have Mutual Interest in Free-Agent Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 24, 2022

    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner is visiting the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday and there is "mutual interest in doing a deal," per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    The Seattle Seahawks released Wagner earlier in March.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.