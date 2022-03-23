Dolphins' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Tyreek Hill Trade

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Miami Dolphins found a new No. 1 wide receiver for Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs for five draft picks, including their first- and second-rounders in 2022. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami is also giving Hill a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $72.2 million guaranteed.

Schefter was the first to report a deal had been reached.

The six-time Pro Bowler joins an offense that already added Cedrick Wilson earlier in the offseason.

Miami Dolphins Depth Chart—Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Chris Streveler

RB: Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., DeVonte Dedmon

WR: Tyreek Hill, DeVante Parker, Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft

WR: Cedrick Wilson, Allen Hurns, Cody Core

TE: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long

FB: Alec Ingold, John Lovett

LT: Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Greg Little

LG: Connor Williams, Austin Jackson

C: Michael Deiter, Connor Williams

RG: Robert Hunt, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones

RT: Jesse Davis, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Adam Pankey

With a $30 million average annual salary, Hill will surpass the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams as the NFL's highest-paid receiver. It's unclear, however, whether that money will be split evenly against the salary cap over its duration.

The Dolphins only have $6.6 million in available space, per Over The Cap, and Hill's original contract with the Chiefs carried a $21.9 million hit for the 2022 season.

The Dolphins used a top-10 pick on Jaylen Waddle as they looked to strengthen the supporting cast around Tagovailoa. Waddle had an exceptional rookie season, catching 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns.

Now imagine what the 23-year-old will be able to do while opposing defenses are preoccupied with Hill.

The amount of speed on that side of the ball is incredible, too, as the Dolphins signed 5'9" running back Chase Edmonds, who had 2,472 yards from scrimmage in four years with the Arizona Cardinals, to spell Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin.

This is likely to be a pivotal year in Tagovailoa's career.

As much as general manager Chris Grier might have said otherwise, exploring a Deshaun Watson trade last year sent a message regarding the organization's opinion of its starting quarterback.

Tagovailoa threw for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 13 games (12 starts) in 2021. The southpaw hasn't been a disaster in South Beach, but his career so far contrasts with that of fellow 2020 draft pick Justin Herbert, who is thriving with the Los Angeles Chargers.

And that's noteworthy since Tagovailoa is due to be a free agent in 2025 and will have a costly fifth-year option in 2024. Especially considering what the franchise has surrounded him with, the time for the 24-year-old to start excelling under center is now.

Should Tagovailoa fail to make a leap in 2022 with such an explosive game-changer now at his disposal, Miami might have to seriously consider a quarterback change.