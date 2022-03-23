Dolphins' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Tyreek Hill Trade

Dolphins' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Tyreek Hill TradeMarch 23, 2022
The Miami Dolphins found a new No. 1 wide receiver for Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs for five draft picks, including their first- and second-rounders in 2022. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami is also giving Hill a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $72.2 million guaranteed.
Schefter was the first to report a deal had been reached.
The six-time Pro Bowler joins an offense that already added Cedrick Wilson earlier in the offseason.
Miami Dolphins Depth Chart—Offense
- QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Chris Streveler
- RB: Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed
- WR: Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., DeVonte Dedmon
- WR: Tyreek Hill, DeVante Parker, Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft
- WR: Cedrick Wilson, Allen Hurns, Cody Core
- TE: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long
- FB: Alec Ingold, John Lovett
- LT: Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Greg Little
- LG: Connor Williams, Austin Jackson
- C: Michael Deiter, Connor Williams
- RG: Robert Hunt, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones
- RT: Jesse Davis, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Adam Pankey
With a $30 million average annual salary, Hill will surpass the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams as the NFL's highest-paid receiver. It's unclear, however, whether that money will be split evenly against the salary cap over its duration.
The Dolphins only have $6.6 million in available space, per Over The Cap, and Hill's original contract with the Chiefs carried a $21.9 million hit for the 2022 season.
The Dolphins used a top-10 pick on Jaylen Waddle as they looked to strengthen the supporting cast around Tagovailoa. Waddle had an exceptional rookie season, catching 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns.
Now imagine what the 23-year-old will be able to do while opposing defenses are preoccupied with Hill.
Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington
After spending a lot of time this off-season learning about the intricacies of Mike McDaniel’s offense, I’m so fascinated to see the innovative ways he’ll use Hill and Waddle together. And it won’t just be a simple foot race downfield.<br><br>Early look at a Dolphins’ play developing: <a href="https://t.co/R7RCFeZ2vl">pic.twitter.com/R7RCFeZ2vl</a>
The amount of speed on that side of the ball is incredible, too, as the Dolphins signed 5'9" running back Chase Edmonds, who had 2,472 yards from scrimmage in four years with the Arizona Cardinals, to spell Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin.
Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe
Dolphins now have strong argument of having the NFL’s fastest offense with Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle as top receivers, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert at running back and Mike Gesicki at tight end. <br><br>Tua and HC Mike McDaniel is going to have a lot of fun with these playmakers.
This is likely to be a pivotal year in Tagovailoa's career.
As much as general manager Chris Grier might have said otherwise, exploring a Deshaun Watson trade last year sent a message regarding the organization's opinion of its starting quarterback.
Tagovailoa threw for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 13 games (12 starts) in 2021. The southpaw hasn't been a disaster in South Beach, but his career so far contrasts with that of fellow 2020 draft pick Justin Herbert, who is thriving with the Los Angeles Chargers.
And that's noteworthy since Tagovailoa is due to be a free agent in 2025 and will have a costly fifth-year option in 2024. Especially considering what the franchise has surrounded him with, the time for the 24-year-old to start excelling under center is now.
Should Tagovailoa fail to make a leap in 2022 with such an explosive game-changer now at his disposal, Miami might have to seriously consider a quarterback change.