Ash Barty Retires from Tennis at Age 25; No. 1-Ranked Women's Player in World

Stunning news emerged from the tennis world Tuesday when Ash Barty announced her retirement.

The 25-year-old Aussie has stood atop the WTA's rankings since Sept. 9, 2019.

Barty explained her decision in a six-minute interview posted to her Instagram page. The post also contained this note:

"Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis. I wasn't sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me. I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I'll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together. More to come tomorrow at my press conference."

Lindsay Gibbs of Power Plays transcribed and relayed some of Barty's comments:

Barty is a three-time Grand Slam singles winner with victories in the 2019 French Open, 2021 Wimbledon and 2022 Australian Open.

She sports a career record of 305-102, including a perfect 11-0 mark this year. Barty's last match was a win over Danielle Collins in the Australian Open final.

Overall, Barty won 15 WTA singles titles and 12 doubles titles.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

