Rams Discussing New Contract with Aaron Donald, Eyeing 'Win-Win Solution'

The Los Angeles Rams are still working on bringing star defensive tackle Aaron Donald back on a new contract.

"We definitely have chatted with Aaron, his representation, and we're trying to come up with a win-win solution to reward Aaron but still definitely be able to continue trying to compete as a team at the highest level," general manager Les Snead told reporters Tuesday. "So, we're in progress there."

Donald's future has been a topic of discussion since before he helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

He told ESPN's Dianna Russini he was going to "take some time before he makes a decision" and "just be in the moment" after the win.

"I know Aaron's articulated to us that he would like to be back, and he would definitely like to continue to try to do special things not only as an individual player but as a team," Snead said.

Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News noted Los Angeles would like to remain far enough under the league's salary cap that it could make other moves even with a new Donald contract. It took a step in that direction with quarterback Matthew Stafford's four-year, $160 million deal that did not have a major impact on the salary-cap situation.

"I give Matthew credit," Snead said. "We've seen quarterbacks like Matt sacrifice a little bit for the team over the last few years, to try to continue team success, and that formula has worked. For the season that he had, and topping it off with a Super Bowl championship, if he had been a free agent, he probably could have written his ticket or named his price."

A financial sacrifice may not be the case with Donald considering ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported in February the defensive star "might need to become the league's highest-paid defensive player in order to play in 2022."

According to Spotrac, Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Khalil Mack's contract of $141 million is the highest total value for a defensive player. Yet the highest per-year total belongs to Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt, who makes north of $28 million a season.

Donald is worthy of such a distinction given his status as arguably the best player in the game.

The future Hall of Famer is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time All-Pro selection and eight-time Pro Bowler who finished the 2021 season with 84 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four passes defended.

Production like that might just earn him a new contract before the Rams turn their attention toward defending their Lombardi Trophy.