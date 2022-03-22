Baker Mayfield Rumors: Insiders Speculate Browns May Have to Attach Pick to Trade QB

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

With limited potential landing spots for Baker Mayfield, some insiders believe the Cleveland Browns could have to include a draft pick just to get rid of the quarterback, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.

The situation is compared to when the Houston Texans sent Brock Osweiler, a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for a fourth-rounder in 2017. The move saved Houston $10 million in cap space at $16 million in guaranteed salary.

Mayfield has an $18.9 million cap hit in 2022 from the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The team would be left with the full amount in dead cap if the quarterback was released, but it would clear the entire salary with a trade.

Mayfield is seeking a fresh start after the team acquired Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans.

"It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on," the quarterback told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on."

Mayfield preferred a trade to the Indianapolis Colts, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, but they instead acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. The Seattle Seahawks have been considered another possible landing spot, yet Standig reported the team is likely comfortable with Drew Lock.

It leaves few realistic destinations for Mayfield, especially with the Carolina Panthers uninterested, per ESPN's David Newton.

Attaching a draft pick to a Mayfield trade still seems unlikely for the Browns.

Cleveland is not dealing with a salary-cap crunch with more than $22 million remaining in the cap, per Spotrac. The team added Watson, but his new contract features just a $10 million cap hit in 2022.

With Mayfield set to become a free agent in 2023, there is also no long-term commitment.

The Browns can be patient waiting for the right offer or simply hold on to the quarterback through next season.