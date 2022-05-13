2022 Arizona Cardinals Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

After snapping a five-year playoff drought last season, the Arizona Cardinals are ready to make an even deeper run in 2022.

Kyler Murray led the squad to an 11-6 record in 2021, the third straight season of improvement under head coach Kliff Kingsbury. There was still some disappointment for a team that started 10-2 before losing five of the final six games of the year, including a first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The talent is there to compete with the best teams in the NFC, but consistency remains a major question mark.

Arizona also must overcome the loss of Chandler Jones, Christian Kirk, Jordan Hicks, Chase Edmonds and more to free agency, while DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Cardinals did find some help on offense with the trade for Marquise Brown while drafting Trey McBride.

There are also still elite playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Murray and James Conner are coming off Pro Bowl selections, while Budda Baker and Isaiah Simmons are among the most talented young defensive players in the league.

It could be enough to navigate a difficult schedule in 2022.

2022 Arizona Cardinals Schedule

Analysis

In a division that had three playoff teams, including the Super Bowl champions, this was clearly going to be a difficult schedule. It only gets tougher with the addition of the AFC West and other nonconference games.

The Cardinals have nine total games against playoff teams from last season.

The five AFC opponents are especially brutal considering the improvements made in the offseason. The Kansas City Chiefs remain an elite team, while the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos all added top talent from last season to become legitimate contenders.

The road game against Denver will feature old NFC West rival Russell Wilson.

Add the home matchup with the New England Patriots, and there are few chances for easy wins.

While the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons are expected to go through rebuilding projects, there still won't be many breaks in the schedule. It means if the Cardinals get to the postseason again, they will have earned it.

Pivotal Matchups

Arizona went 4-2 in the NFC West last season and will need to do well within the division once again if it wants to stay high in the standings.

The Week 3 and Week 10 matchups with the Rams certainly stand out after the squad took home the Super Bowl title last year.

Los Angeles returns most of its roster from 2021, including quarterback Matthew Stafford and star receiver Cooper Kupp. Aaron Donald will also be back as one of the game's most feared defenders, even if Cardinals fans likely wanted the defensive tackle to retire.

Arizona split its games against the Rams in the regular season, but the season ended with a 34-11 playoff loss to the division rival. Getting some revenge from that loss could be huge for the team's chances in 2022.

The San Francisco 49ers will also pose a tough test even after Arizona swept the squad a year ago. If Trey Lance lives up to expectations as the 2021 No. 3 overall draft pick, this could be a difficult draw in Weeks 11 and 18.