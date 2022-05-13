2022 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Kansas City Chiefs learned last year that it's hard to stay at the top, after their third straight trip to the Super Bowl was denied by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

It's safe to believe the Chiefs are motivated to return to the promised land, but it's a new-look team trying to achieve that goal.

Kansas City parted ways with Patrick Mahomes' favorite target when it traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in March. Safety Tyrann Mathieu also left in free agency to sign with the New Orleans Saints.

The Chiefs signed wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and still have one of the best tight ends in the game in Travis Kelce. They also filled some holes by selecting cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis in the first round of this year's draft.

And as long as head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes are together, Kansas City will remain a top contender in the AFC.

After the NFL unveiled the 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday, here's a look at this year's list of matchups for the Chiefs.

2022 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule

Analysis

The Chiefs are tied with the San Francisco 49ers for fifth-hardest schedule based on win percentage in 2021, according to The Red Zone. This is thanks, in part, to Kansas City having to play against division winners from the AFC East, AFC North and NFC South. The Chiefs will also be playing the entire NFC West, which had three 10-win teams, and the whole AFC South.

That's not to leave out the stacked AFC West that is as competitive as it's ever been. The Chiefs' hopes of a seventh successive division title could be in jeopardy thanks to the rising Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, plus the new-look Denver Broncos with nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson now under center.

The Raiders and Chargers also made moves that will surely affect Mahomes. Las Vegas added veteran sack artist Chandler Jones while Los Angeles acquired former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack as well as Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson.

A total of nine games on the Chiefs' schedule will be against playoff teams from last year, including two against the Raiders after their second-place finish in the division last year. Three teams from the NFC West—the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers—made the postseason.

The road for the Chiefs in 2022 will not be an easy one.

Pivotal Matchups

With so many teams on the schedule that had strong 2021 seasons or revamped their rosters this offseason, it's hard to pick out any easy games for Kansas City next year.

The Chiefs will have to take care of the likes of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks because they will be in for tough battles every other time they take the field.

Kansas City is set for rematches from last year's postseason classics against the Bengals and Buffalo Bills. There will also be another edition of Mahomes vs. Tom Brady when the Chiefs visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It will be important for Kansas City to maintain its prowess at Arrowhead Stadium after going 7-2 at home last year. The team is set for home games against the Rams, Bills and Tennessee Titans.

While it can't be expected that the Chiefs will dominate the AFC West the way they have for the past six years, they will have to take care of business against division opponents to ensure a trip to the playoffs.

Any slip-ups could result in Kansas City being on the outside looking in.

Prediction

The Chiefs have some new pieces to integrate this season, and the revamped AFC West creates a bumpy path for them. However, it's hard to bet against the tandem of Mahomes and Reid.

As long as the team stays healthy, the Chiefs have proved able to find ways to earn wins whether they're favored or not.

Look for Kansas City to be in the thick of the playoff hunt with an 11-6 record.