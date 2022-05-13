2022 Los Angeles Rams Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Los Angeles Rams are ready to run it back.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford will be back. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be back. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be back. Head coach Sean McVay will be back.

And the Lombardi Trophy is again in their sights.

The scary thing for the rest of the NFC is that the Rams may be better. After all, they have added Allen Robinson II, who has three seasons with more than 1,100 receiving yards on his resume, as an overqualified secondary option alongside Kupp. They also re-signed center Brian Allen and offensive tackle Joe Noteboom to help the offensive line after Andrew Whitworth's retirement.

It is Super-Bowl-or-bust for the Rams with all that talent, but they have to navigate the regular season before they chase another championship.

Here's a look at their slate.

2022 Los Angeles Rams Schedule

Analysis

The Rams' 2022 schedule is, in a word, brutal.

First and foremost, playing in the NFC West means two matchups each with playoff teams in the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. They also play the AFC West gauntlet that every team surely hoped to avoid this year.

That means facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Herbert and a Los Angeles Chargers team that added Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson to the defense, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, and a Las Vegas Raiders squad that made the playoffs last season and added Davante Adams.

What's more, Los Angeles has to face the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in its extra contest in the league's 17-game formula.

The challenges don't stop with the AFC and the Rams' own division, though.

Matchups with the NFC South means Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the schedule. So are the New Orleans Saints, which figure to be a contender, and the first-place matchups with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys only serve to make the schedule all the more difficult.

It's a good thing for the Rams they won the Super Bowl last season because getting through this year's slate will be anything but easy.

Pivotal Matchups

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

It is challenging to pick just a handful of games that stand out with so many marquee contests on the schedule, but the ones against the 49ers will be crucial.

Not only will they be rematches of the NFC Championship Game, but they are also critical opportunities for Los Angeles to make a move in the standings since San Francisco's third-place schedule gives it lighter games against the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders when compared to the Packers and Cowboys.

San Francisco also plays an easier 17th contest against the Miami Dolphins compared to the Rams' game against the Bills, making these head-to-head matchups all the more important.

The game against the Buccaneers will also be key for Los Angeles. That is a playoff rematch from the Rams' thrilling three-point win in the divisional round, but it will mean more than just revisiting those storylines.

Seeding in the playoffs and home-field advantage for a potential NFC Championship Game could come down to who wins the game and the tiebreaker. The same can also be said for Los Angeles' matchup with the Packers, meaning the obvious challenges are also excellent opportunities.