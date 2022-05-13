2022 New York Jets Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

While it may be hard to believe, the New York Jets are trending upward heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Despite being in the middle of a long-term rebuild, New York has added pieces this offseason that should help it improve on last year's 4-13 finish. That isn't to say the Jets will be a playoff team this year, but any improvement from last season's dreadful performance would be welcomed by a success-starved fanbase.

Starting at the top, the Jets didn't make any significant changes to their coaching staff this offseason. That sets them apart from every other team in the AFC East.

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills lost their offensive coordinators to head coaching positions, while the Miami Dolphins have a new man at the helm with no prior experience in the role.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas seem to be on the same wavelength heading into their second year together, which resulted in a strong free-agent class that addressed several major needs. They also added Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson II with the Nos. 4, 10 and 26 picks, respectively, in this year's draft.

The Jets were lauded for securing three players who can start immediately at impact positions. B/R's Alex Ballentine gave the team an "A" for its draft class, writing that it has the potential to be "transformational."

Each move this offseason was made to take care of quarterback Zach Wilson as he enters his sophomore season.

With the NFL unveiling the 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday, here's a look at the slate the Jets will face:

2022 New York Jets Schedule

Full television schedule can be found on the team's official website.

Analysis

According to The Red Zone, the Jets' opponents combined for a 142-145-2 record and .495 winning percentage in 2021. New York will be matched up against teams from the AFC North and NFC North, as well as fourth-place finishers from three other divisions.

Out of the Jets' 14 opponents next season, five made the playoffs last year. In addition to the two-game series against division rivals Buffalo and New England, they will host the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and travel for road matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.

A few 2022 foes will look very different from last season. The Denver Broncos are now led by nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, and the Cleveland Browns have added talented signal-caller Deshaun Watson.

With some vaunted offenses such as the Baltimore Ravens on the schedule, it will be pivotal for New York's defense to make a massive leap. The team ranked last in the NFL in 2021 while giving up 397.6 yards per game.

Safety Jordan Whitehead and cornerback D.J. Reed, two key free-agent additions, will be major factors in helping slow down the Jets' opponents this year.

Pivotal Matchups

The real mark of improvement will be how New York fares against AFC East opponents. It went a combined 0-6 against the Patriots, Bills and Dolphins for the second consecutive year in 2021.

New York hasn't had a division record of .500 or better since 2015. It will be important for the Jets to take care of business against those teams, especially in home games.

Otherwise, it's hard to pinpoint any opponents on the schedule that are guaranteed wins for Gang Green.

New York will benefit from facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks, as all of them are also in the midst of rebuilds. But the Jets need to prove that they're further along in their process by earning victories against each of them.

Prediction

A revamped Jets team has the chance to make some noise this year. If Wilson makes the jump he's expected to in his second year and develops into a consistent quarterback, New York could pull off a few upsets.

The Jets' success this year will be contingent upon how they fare against division opponents.

If all goes well, the best-case scenario for New York is finishing with an 8-9 record and potentially competing for one of the last AFC wild-card spots.