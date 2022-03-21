NFL Rumors: Za'Darius Smith Drawing Interest from Cowboys, Chiefs, Vikings

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith reportedly has multiple options available as continues to explore free agency.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Smith has a scheduled visit with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, and he is also drawing interest from the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

It appeared that Smith had already found himself a new home last week when it was reported that he had reached a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. But negotiations apparently hit a snag as they neared the finish line, as Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on March 17 that "the deal is off."

Smith was released by the Packers last week in a cost-cutting move after three seasons with the team. He had spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens from 2015-18.

After earning two Pro Bowl selections in his first two years in Green Bay, Smith was limited to just one game in 2021 after undergoing back surgery. He managed to return in the Packers' NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers and recorded a sack. In 2019 and 2020 combined, Smith notched 60 quarterback hits, 29 tackles for loss and 26 sacks in 32 games.

Smith, a former fourth-round draft pick, is in his prime as he will turn 30 in September. If he can remain healthy for a full season, he will be a significant addition to any team's pass-rush.

Out of the three teams showing interest in Smith, the Chiefs need improvements the most after ranking 29th in the NFL with just 31 total sacks in 2021.