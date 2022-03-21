Report: Colts Concerned with Jimmy Garoppolo's Shoulder Injury Before Matt Ryan Trade

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts traded a 2022 third-round pick for veteran quarterback Matt Ryan on Monday, per multiple reports, deciding against pursuing San Francisco signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the process.

Why? Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Colts had "concerns over [Garoppolo's] shoulder injury. Not so much the medical side of it but the idea of missing time in the offseason with a new team. This was a red flag."

