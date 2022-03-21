Falcons Rumors: Marcus Mariota Expected to be Pursued After Matt Ryan Trade

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2022 third-round pick on Monday, per multiple reports, leaving the team in search of a new quarterback.

That search, however, may not last long.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Marcus Mariota is on Atlanta's radar. Per that report, "Sources say Atlanta is expected to pursue a reunion with Mariota and Arthur Smith, who was with Mariota during his time with the Tennessee Titans."

