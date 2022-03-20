LA Marathon 2022 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Xinhua/Qian Weizhong via Getty Images

Delvine Meringor won the women's division and John Korir emerged victorious in the men's division at the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, which featured a course from Dodger Stadium to the Avenue of the Stars.

Here's a look at the top finishers on the men's side:

John Korir — 2:09:07 Edwin Kimutai — 2:10:42 Berhanu Bekele Berga — 2:15:10 Tyler McCandless — 2:15:18 Elisha Barno — 2:16:38

And on the women's side:

Delvine Meringor — 2:25:03 Antonina Kwambai — 2:30:12 Biruktayit Eshetu Degefa — 2:31:28 Martha Akeno — 2:34:02 Amanda Phillips — 2:35:06

Korir also won the 2021 men's race, though he improved his time by over three minutes on Sunday and needed that faster pace to hold off Kimutai.

It's the second Los Angeles Marathon in four months because last year's edition of the event was delayed until November because of COVID-19 concerns. Race organizers decided to move forward with the race's traditional March time slot this year.

The L.A. marathon was one of the final major sporting events in March 2020 before much of the sporting world was halted because of the coronavirus. Now, with COVID restrictions beginning to ease, an estimated 15,000 runners took to the streets Sunday.

Competitors experience a unique trip around the Los Angeles area with the course winding through several iconic areas, highlighted by runs on Sunset Boulevard and Rodeo Drive during a journey that includes downtown L.A., Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.

The McCourt Foundation handles the race planning, and Laurie Gestal, its senior director of marketing, said it's not an easy task in a city with as many attractions as Los Angeles, per William D'Urso of Spectrum News.

"Finding 26.2 [miles] that is full of everything that everybody wants and what we as event organizers want is really tough," Gestal said. "It takes a lot of work to get 26.2 miles."

Next up for long-distance runners is the Boston Marathon on April 18, which is the first stop for this year's World Marathon Majors series.