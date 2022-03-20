X

    No. 4 Arkansas Outlasts No. 12 New Mexico State; Advances to NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

    The SEC has had a tough few days at the 2021-22 men's basketball NCAA tournament. But Arkansas stopped the bleeding, at least temporarily.

    The fourth-seeded Razorbacks knocked off 12th-seeded New Mexico State, 53-48, in West Regional second-round action.

    Arkansas rode its suffocating defense to the win, holding the Aggies to 34 shooting from the field while forcing 19 turnovers. And they stymied New Mexico State's leading scorer, Teddy Allen, forcing him to either give up the ball or settle for tough looks.

    Granted, Arkansas wasn't exactly lighting the nets on fire either, shooting 27.5 percent from the field. This was not a pretty game on the offensive end:

    Brad Evans @NoisyHuevos

    <a href="https://t.co/mOvHUsp7xS">pic.twitter.com/mOvHUsp7xS</a>

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    So uh….New Mexico State-Arkansas is something resembling basketball. I don’t know if we can totally define it as basketball yet though.

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    Arkansas has been dragged into the muck

    It did have two of the prettiest passes of the tournament, however:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Incredible pass from Arkansas 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/ZZLSjxEotl">pic.twitter.com/ZZLSjxEotl</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    It's IMPOSSIBLE to place a pass better than this. <a href="https://t.co/Gm36xd33y8">pic.twitter.com/Gm36xd33y8</a>

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Pass of the day by Devo Davis.

    The Razorbacks became the first SEC team to reach the Sweet 16, as Kentucky lost in the first round and Alabama, LSU and Tennessee all lost in the second round. Only Arkansas and Auburn—the second-seeded Tigers play 10th-seeded Miami Sunday at 7:45 p.m. ET in the Midwest Region—are left standing.

    And if Arkansas can keep playing defense like it did Saturday, it'll be sticking around for a while.

    Key Stats

    JD Notae, ARK: 18 points, eight steals, four rebounds, three assists

    Jaylin Williams, ARK: 10 points, 15 rebounds

    Stanley Umude, ARK: Nine points, eight rebounds

    Johnny McCants, NMS: 16 points, 12 rebounds

    Teddy Allen, NMS: 12 points

    Will McNair Jr., NMS: Six points, seven rebounds

    Notae had a Topsy-Turvy Game for Arkansas

    On one hand, Notae was Arkansas' only reliable source of offense throughout this game, continuously attacking the rim and looking for his own shot. 

    On the other hand, he had some really rough stretches in this game, namely during the second half when he couldn't seem to buy a bucket, was called for multiple charges, had to be benched for a chunk of time down the stretch after picking up his fourth foul and fouled out with just over a minute remaining on his fourth charge of the half. 

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Three offensive fouls by JD Notae in the first nine minutes of the second half and Arkansas has scored just four points over that stretch. Not ideal.

    Hayden Balgavy @HaydenBalgavy

    How many times is JD Notae going to go for a layup and miss the rim?

    This was not an efficient performance for Notae—he finished 5-of-18 from the field. But he was also the one Arkansas player who didn't seem shy when it came to attacking New Mexico State's defense. The Razorbacks needed his offense, even if it wasn't consistent. 

    Oh, and he had eight steals. Eight. He was a big contributor to Arkansas' impressive defensive performance.

    McCants Tried to Pick Up the Slack for Allen

    With Allen never establishing any rhythm in this game—he finished 5-of-16 from the field, a tough performance for a player who averaged 19.9 points per game this season—the Aggies needed someone to pick up the slack to keep themselves afloat. 

    McCants did his darndest to be that guy. He was not only New Mexico State's most reliable offensive weapon in the second half, but also the team's energizer:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    NEW MEXICO STATE WITH AUTHORITY 😳 <a href="https://t.co/aNqqxD8BOo">pic.twitter.com/aNqqxD8BOo</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Johnny McCants WILL NOT BE DENIED. <a href="https://t.co/6mgKMv6h2O">pic.twitter.com/6mgKMv6h2O</a>

    Stephen Wagner @stephenwag22

    Holy moly. Johnny McCants just gave this place a huge jolt of energy with a tomahawk slam to cut the lead to two. He comes over to the crowd trying to get everyone on their feet. The crowd is going bezerk. Hogs lead 30-28.

    Nate Ryan @nateryansports

    Johnny McCants is in another zone right now. He lays it in to tie and then takes ANOTHER charge. The Las Cruces native. The Sixth Year Senior. He does NOT wanna go home. <br><br>Game tied at 30. Buckle up.

    Ultimately, his team's offensive woes rendered his effort moot. But when someone needed to step up on Saturday, he did everything he could.

    What's Next?

    Arkansas will face the winner of No. 1 seed Gonzaga vs. No. 9 seed Memphis on Thursday, with tipoff time to be determined.

