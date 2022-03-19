Browns Rumors: Jarvis Landry, Jadeveon Clowney Contracts Eyed with Open Cap Space

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jarvis Landry and Jadeveon Clowney may be back with the Cleveland Browns after all.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns restructured the contract of wideout Amari Cooper, freeing about $15 million of cap space in the process. She added, "The Browns, who are going all in to try to win a Super Bowl this season, would love to have both players back, and it’s much more likely now."

