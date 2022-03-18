Raiders Rumors: Stephon Gilmore Contract Discussions 'Minimal' in Free Agency

AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore has not received a contract offer from the Las Vegas Raiders, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

In addition, Howe reports that contract discussions between the two sides have been "minimal."

Early Friday morning, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Raiders were "making a run" at Gilmore.

The 31-year-old has played 10 NFL seasons for the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who earned Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019. Gilmore, then a member of the Pats, led the NFL with six interceptions and 20 pass breakups that year.

He spent last season with the Panthers, making 16 tackles and picking off two passes in eight games.

Gilmore began the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a quad injury and didn't make his debut. New England traded him to Carolina on October 6, and he made his 2021 season debut on Oct. 31.

On its 2022 free agent list, Pro Football Focus ranked Gilmore as the 16th-best available player, fourth-best defensive back and second-best cornerback:

"Gilmore made the Patriots' offense tick from 2017 to 2019 as he played lockdown man coverage better than any corner in the league. He's at his best playing press man where he can cover the league's best receivers, but he comes back down to Earth when asked to play more zone concepts."

If the Raiders do end up signing Gilmore, it would continue a splashy offseason that's included trading for star wide receiver Davante Adams, adding stud edge-rusher Chandler Jones in free agency and extending Pro Bowl edge-rusher Maxx Crosby.

Las Vegas is coming off a 10-7 season and its first playoff appearance since 2016.