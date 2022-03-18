Nick Castellanos Rumors: Phillies 'In Serious Pursuit' of Outfielder in Free Agency

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Having already made one big splash in free agency, the Philadelphia Phillies might not be done adding to their roster.

Per The Athletic's Jayson Stark, the Phillies are in "serious pursuit" of Nick Castellanos.

The Phillies agreed to a deal with Kyle Schwarber on Tuesday, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Stark reported Schwarber's deal will be worth just under $20 million per season over four years.

The plan is for Schwarber to play left field, but Stark noted he could end up at designated hitter if Castellanos signs with the Phillies.

There is competition for Castellanos at this point. MLB Network's Jon Heyman noted the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres are among the other teams with interest in the All-Star outfielder.

Philadelphia's outfield mix features Schwarber (when his deal becomes official), Odubel Herrera and reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper.

Adding Castellanos to the mix would provide a huge boost to the Phillies' offense. The 30-year-old hit .309/.362/.576 with 34 homers and 100 RBI in 138 games for the Cincinnati Reds in 2021. He finished 12th in NL MVP voting and was named to his first All-Star team last year.

The Phillies are doing what they can to keep pace in a loaded NL East. The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves replaced Freddie Freeman with Matt Olson, who was acquired in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

The New York Mets added Starling Marte and Max Scherzer in free agency. They also acquired Chris Bassitt from the A's.

Philadelphia posted a winning record last season for the first time since 2011 (82-80), but it missed the playoffs for the 10th consecutive year.