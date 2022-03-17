Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Fend off Georgia State's Upset Bid in March Madness Round 1

AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

The No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga Bulldogs survived a scare from the No. 16 seed Georgia State Panthers en route to a 93-72 first-round win in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament Thursday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The score does not tell the story of this game.

Gonzaga led 35-33 at halftime and trailed 54-52 with 13:10 remaining in regulation after an Evan Johnson two-pointer. Georgia State went punch-for-punch with Gonzaga for the better part of the game's first 30 minutes.

However, Gonzaga fought back and eventually went on a 21-0 run to give itself a 83-58 lead with Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren leading the way.

Timme had 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting and 13 rebounds. Holmgren dominated on both ends with 19 points, 17 rebounds, seven blocks, five assists and two steals. Andrew Nembhard added 11 assists.

Corey Allen led four Georgia State players in double-digit scoring with 16 points.

Gonzaga, which is a No. 1 seed in this tournament for the third straight time, is looking for its first national championship.

Georgia State made its fourth NCAA tournament since 2015.

Notable Performances

Gonzaga F Drew Timme: 32 points, 13 rebounds

Gonzaga C Chet Holmgren: 19 points, 17 rebounds, 7 blocks, 5 assists, 2 steals

Gonzaga G Andrew Nembhard: 9 points, 11 assists

Georgia State G Corey Allen: 16 points, 2 assists

Georgia State G Kane Williams: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals

Georgia State F Jalen Thomas: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks

Gonzaga Dominates Late After Scratching and Surviving for 30 Minutes

It's not uncommon for No. 16 seeds to give No. 1 seeds a run for their money in the first half.

It isn't uncommon to see them stay within striking distance in the second half either.

But Gonzaga had a problem: Georgia State was within one possession with just over 11 minutes left in this game.

The Bulldogs didn't have a lot of time to return to the form that led to their No. 1 overall seed, but they took care of business in time for the big win.

Of note, Gonzaga dominated down low, and Nembhard's passing played a part. He found Timme, who had 22 second-half points, in the key for a 72-58 lead:

Timme did a tremendous amount of work down low, bullying his way to the rim for a 30-piece here:

Gonzaga did work outside the half-court, though, as this Holmgren hammer on the fast break capped the 21-0 stretch:

Holmgren made some history along the way:

Ultimately, Gonzaga was simply too tough, as the Bulldogs shot 50.7 percent from the field and out-rebounded Georgia State 54-41.

Strong Georgia State Effort Scares Gonzaga

Georgia State's solid start was no fluke, as the Panthers kept up with the Bulldogs for one full half and a good chunk of the second.

Their energy was readily apparent. Georgia State caught Gonzaga napping on one possession, as a Kaleb Scott offensive rebound eventually led to a wide-open Ja'Heim Hudson three for a 21-all tie:

Georgia State's defense was strong, with Scott notably stuffing a Hunter Sallis layup attempt that would have tied it at 25:

Unfortunately, Georgia State senior big man Eliel Nsoseme suffered an apparent left knee injury in the first half that kept him out for the remainder of the game.

Losing the 6'8" big man was a tough blow for Georgia State, especially with other frontcourt players (Hudson, Scott, Jalen Thomas) all finding themselves in foul trouble.

And yet, Georgia State never quit.

The Panthers still did work in the early portions of the second half. This Justin Roberts two-pointer tied the game at 50:

Johnson later hit a deep two-pointer in the corner for the lead, and Georgia State appeared to be posing a legitimate threat:

This game didn't end with Georgia State becoming just the second No. 16 seed in NCAA Division I men's tournament history to upset a No. 1 seed, but the Panthers put forth an excellent performance.

What's Next?

Gonzaga will face No. 9 Memphis, which beat No. 8 Boise State 64-53 earlier Thursday.

Those teams will play Saturday in Portland at a to-be-determined time.