Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Browns out of Running for Texans QB amid Saints Buzz

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly been informed they are out of the running for quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Garafolo added that the team "still views Baker Mayfield as their quarterback going forward."

Watson met with the Browns, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons this week, per Pro Football Talk. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported each team had to have a trade package approved by the Houston Texans before meeting with the quarterback.

The Saints had a second meeting with Watson on Wednesday night, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

