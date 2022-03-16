Rob Gronkowski Appears to Tease He’ll Sign New Bucs Contract After Tom Brady’s Return

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

It appears it may only be a matter of time before Rob Gronkowski rejoins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski seemingly hinted at a return to the Buccaneers while speaking to people in a barbershop Wednesday.

"It's a very good chance. I'll let [Brady] have a little scare," Gronkowski said. "Give him a couple months without me and then...you know. He just did it to me for a couple of months, so I'm gonna do it to him now."

Brady announced he was coming out of a six-week retirement last week, returning to the Buccaneers for a third season. While there had been rumors swirling about Brady using retirement to force his way onto a new team, the Bucs have made it clear that Brady will be back in Tampa next season.

Gronkowski previously retired after the 2018 season before coming back to play with Brady in Tampa for the last two years. He recorded 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, his best numbers since 2017.

There were several teams expected to express interest in Gronkowski amid Brady's retirement, but it seems like a lock he'll be catching passes from Brady for a 12th season.