Jarvis Landry Rumors: Falcons to Host WR for Visit After Browns Release

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly set to host wide receiver Jarvis Landry for a visit after his release by the Cleveland Browns.

Diana Russini of ESPN reported the two sides plan to meet. The Browns released Landry on Monday after failing to agree to terms on a restructured contract.

