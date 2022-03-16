Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans QB 'Privately Expressed' Interest in 49ers

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson has "privately ... expressed an interest" in playing for the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network's Jim Trotter.

Regarding the Niners, however, Trotter also reported a Watson trade is "not something they are pursuing." He added the three-time Pro Bowler would effectively have to force Houston's hand:

A grand jury declined to indict Watson after 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault and misconduct were made against him. He is still the subject of 22 civil lawsuits.

The resolution of his criminal case—at least for the time being—has accelerated rumors linking him to a move away from the Texans.

From Watson's perspective, the 49ers would be an attractive landing spot.

San Francisco reached the Super Bowl in 2019 and made it to the NFC title game this past year. The team figures to be in the title conversation again in 2022.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan's reputation with quarterbacks precedes him as well. Matt Ryan won an MVP in 2016, when Shanahan was the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator. Working in the same role with the Washington Commanders, he tailored the offense to help Robert Griffin III thrive as a rookie in 2012.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A potential Watson-Shanahan partnership is tantalizing.

Putting together a trade package might be difficult for San Francisco, though.

The 49ers traded their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to move up in the 2021 draft and eventually select Trey Lance. Those first-rounders would come in handy right now if general manager John Lynch wanted to get Watson.

Lynch could try to sell the Texans on Lance being their new franchise quarterback. But in terms of substituting for draft compensation, the 21-year-old's value only goes so far when he had such a limited role as a rookie.

Because of that, the Niners are likely outsiders in the Watson sweepstakes.