Novak Djokovic Cleared to Play in 2022 French Open After Removal of Vaccine Mandate

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said Novak Djokovic is cleared to play at Roland-Garros this year after France removed most of its COVID-19 restrictions.

Djokovic missed out on the chance to defend his Australian Open title in January because of his unvaccinated status. Barring a change in the rules before the French Open begins in May, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be available for the season's second major, where he's also the reigning champion.

"As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open," Mauresmo told reporters Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Serbian superstar was deported from Australia in January after losing a multi-day legal battle about whether he'd be able to compete in Melbourne.

In February, Djokovic told BBC's Amol Rajan he was willing to miss any future tournaments, including majors, with vaccine mandates in order to maintain the "freedom to choose what you put in your body."

"Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else," Djokovic said. "I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

The two-time French Open champion added he was "never against vaccination" and received vaccines when he was a child, but he's also a believer in body autonomy.

With Djokovic and Roger Federer, who's sidelined by a knee injury, absent from the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal captured his 21st Grand Slam title to set the all-time men's record, one more than his longtime rivals.

Nadal said Djokovic and other players were free to make their own vaccine decision while also understanding it could impact their playing status.

"I don't encourage nobody. Everyone has to do what they feel is good for them but there are rules and without the vaccine there can be some troubles," Nadal told reporters in January. "He's free to take his own position, but then there are consequences."

After the French Open in May, there are two more Grand Slam tournaments in 2022: the Wimbledon Championships in England starting in June and the U.S. Open in New York City beginning in August.

Djokovic is also the defending Wimbledon champion and a three-time U.S. Open winner, having lost in last year's final to Daniil Medvedev and falling one win short of the calendar Grand Slam.