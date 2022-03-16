Indian Wells Tennis 2022: Keys, Halep Advance to Quarterfinals

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The chalk largely held at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California on Tuesday as the favorites nearly swept the underdogs in the women's Round of 16 and men's Round of 32.

No. 3 Iga Swiatek fell in the first set to No. 15 Angelique Kerber, but she bounced back to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. The rest of the draw was characterized by largely stress-free straight-set victories.

Petra Martic is the only unseeded woman left in the field after beating No. 28 Ludmilla Samsonova 7-6 (6), 6-4.

The men's side largely held the same form.

Taylor Fritz's three-setter over Jaume Munar, which ended in a third-set tiebreaker, was the most dramatic match of the day. No. 23 John Isner's straight-set win over No. 14 Diego Schwartzman may have been the biggest surprise. Ultimately, most of the matches ended in straight sets with few shocks.

Here's a look at the scores of the day alongside some highlights and notes from the women's draw's Round of 16.

WTA: Round of 16 Scores

No. 3 Iga Swiatek def. No. 15 Angelique Kerber: 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 5 Paula Badosa def. No. 18 Leylah Anne Fernandez: 6-4, 6-4

No. 6 Maria Sakkari def. Daria Saville: 4-1 (walkover)

No. 17 Elena Rybakina def. No. 31 Viktorija Golubic: 7-6 (5), 6-2

No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova vs. No. 30 Marketa Vondrousova

No. 24 Simona Halep def. No. 26 Sorana Cirstea: 6-1, 6-4

No. 25 Madison Keys def. Harriet Dart: 6-1, 6-4

Petra Martic def. No. 28 Ludmilla Samsonova: 7-6 (6), 6-4

ATP: Round of 32 Scores

No. 6 Matteo Berrettini def. No. 30 Lloyd Harris: 6-4, 7-5

No. 7 Andrey Rublev def. No. 28 Frances Tiafoe: 6-3, 6-4

No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz def. Steve Johnson: 7-6 (7), 6-3

No. 20 Taylor Fritz def. Jaume Munar: 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2)

No. 23 John Isner def. No. 14 Diego Schwartzman: 7-5, 6-3

No. 29 Alex De Minaur def. Tommy Paul: 7-6 (2), 6-4

No. 33 Grigor Dimitrov def. No. 31 Alexander Bublik: 6-3, 6-4

Miomir Kecmanovic def. Botic van de Zandschulp: 7-6 (3), 7-5

Highlights and Notes

Paula Badosa, Indian Wells' defending champ, has now won nine straight matches in the desert after taking down 2021 U.S. Open finalist No. 18 Leylah Anne Fernandez:

She will play the winner of No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova vs. No. 30 Marketa Vondrousova, which was the last match of the evening.

Madison Keys has had an up-and-down 2022 calendar year. On the plus side, she rolled to the Australian Open semifinals, where she fell to eventual champion and three-time major winner Ashleigh Barty.

Keys then lost her opening matches at tournaments in Guadalajara and Monterrey and entered Indian Wells on a three-match losing streak. She's firing on all cylinders now, though, after beating Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-4.

Up next for Keys is Swiatek, who has now lost the first set in all three of her Indian Wells matches this year.

That doesn't matter, because she's won all of her other sets.

Not only that, but her opponents have also taken just nine of a possible 45 games during those six sets.

Kerber proved to be the biggest threat, which is to be expected given that she's a three-time Grand Slam singles winner and one of the toughest outs in the sport. Swiatek spoke about facing Kerber post-match.

Elena Rybakina's serve was on point all match. She had five aces, one of which closed her 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Viktorija Golubic:

She'll be facing Maria Sakkari, who won in a walkover after Daria Saville retired with an adductor injury:

A battle between two Romanian players went Simona Halep's way as she largely cruised to a 6-1, 6-4 win over Sorana Cirstea.

Up next is Petra Martic, who withstood a tough test from Samsonova to win in straight sets.

The turning point occurred in the first set, when Samsonova had two serves for the set up 5-4. However, Martic broke Samsonova twice to gain match point herself.

Samsonova then broke right back, but Martic won two straight points for the first-set win. Martic and Samsonova then both held serve for eight games in the second set before the eventual winner won a break to go up 5-4.