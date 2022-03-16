Report: Za'Darius Smith, Ravens Agree to 4-Year, $35M Contract After Packers Release

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith has a new home.

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly signed Smith to a four-year, $35 million deal on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, taking one of the best available pass-rushers left in free agency off the market.

The contract can reportedly max out at $50 million.

Smith, 29, missed all but one game in the 2021 season with a back injury. He had been excellent for the Packers since signing with the team in 2019, registering 26 sacks across two seasons and making the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons.

But with a number of free agents to prioritize this offseason—including fellow edge-rusher Preston Smith, who re-signed on a four-year, $52.5 million extension—Za'Darius Smith didn't make the cut and was released by the team.

That, in turn, saved the Packers around $15.7 million in salary cap room.

"We want to thank Za'Darius for his contributions to the Packers over the past three seasons," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. "He came in and made an immediate impact on this football team, helping the team win three straight division titles. We want to wish Za'Darius and his family all the best moving forward."

He wasn't the only cap casualty, as veteran tackle Billy Turner was also cut.

The hope for Baltimore is that Za'Darius Smith can return to his 2019-20 form and that his back issues are behind him. If he returns to that level, he could be one of the steals of free agency.

The Packers clearly had their doubts, putting their financial backing on the edge in Preston Smith. Za'Darius Smith will look to prove them wrong in the 2022 campaign.