MLB Rumors: Trevor Story Drawing Interest from Astros, Cardinals, Twins and Guardians

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Multiple teams have reportedly shown interest in shortstop Trevor Story on the free-agent market.

Mike Rodriguez of Univision reported Sunday the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees had all reached out to Story.

Also, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported the Minnesota Twins had been in contact with Story as well. One official told Hayes the Twins had a "lot of irons" in the fire, so as to say they were checking in on multiple different players.

The reports regarding the Yankees and Twins came out before the teams completed a significant trade Sunday night, which saw the Yankees send catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela to the Twins for third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt.

As a result, it is unclear where the Yanks and Twins stand in the Story sweepstakes.

Story, 29, has spent his entire six-year MLB career with the Colorado Rockies, but it looks like he may finally be on the verge of moving on from the rebuilding club.

During his time in Colorado, Story has consistently been one of MLB's top shortstops and one of the Rockies' best players.

The two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner has finished with at least 24 home runs and 72 RBI in each of the five non-shortened seasons he has played in.

That included a career year in 2018 when he hit .291 with 37 home runs, 108 RBI, 88 runs and 27 stolen bases.

He followed that up with another great season in 2019, hitting .294 with 35 homers, 85 RBI, 111 runs and 23 steals.

Story was excellent again during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, hitting .289 with 11 home runs, 28 RBI and 41 runs while also leading the National League with 15 steals and four triples in 59 games.

His production did drop off a bit last season, though, as his .251 batting average was his lowest since 2017. He also recorded 24 home runs, 75 RBI, 88 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.

Even though he didn't reach his usual level of play, it's understandable why he's a top target.

Of the teams reportedly interested in Story, the Astros are arguably most intriguing, as they would conceivably be signing him to replace free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, who was their starter since 2015.

If the Cardinals sign Story, they will reform the Rockies' former left side of the infield, as they acquired third baseman Nolan Arenado from Colorado last offseason.

The Guardians have been more focused on saving money rather than spending it lately, which saw them trade shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets last offseason, but signing Story would be proof that they still want to contend.

Minnesota has been aggressive this offseason, acquiring starting pitcher Sonny Gray from the Cincinnati Reds and both Sanchez and Urshela from the Yankees.

Signing Story would fill a major hole for the Twins since last year's starter, Andrelton Simmons, signed with the Chicago Cubs this week.

It's unclear if the Yankees are still in on Story after acquiring Kiner-Falefa since the slick-fielding utilityman may be New York's primary plan at shortstop.

The Yankees seemingly need to make a splashy move to get out of the shadow of the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, though, and signing Story could be that move.

If New York does sign Story, it could always deploy Kiner-Falefa as a super utilityman thanks to his capability of playing short, third, second and even catcher.

Story is one of the last big dominoes to fall in free agency, and he could be a game-changer for whichever team signs him, especially if he returns to his pre-2021 level of production.