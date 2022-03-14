Super Bowl 57 Odds: Buccaneers Among Favorites After Tom Brady Ends Retirement

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Congratulations to everyone who took a flier on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl for the 2022 season after Tom Brady retired and before he announced he was coming back Sunday.

Those odds to win the Lombardi Trophy were +2,500 (bet $100 to win $2,500) earlier Sunday. They are now +750 after Brady announced he "realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands" and will return to the NFC South team.

A dramatic shift in the odds is no surprise.

After all, Tampa Bay might have been stuck with Blaine Gabbert or Kyle Trask under center if Brady stayed retired. They can't exactly match resumes with the greatest quarterback of all time who was seemingly ageless at 44 years old during the 2021 campaign.

He led the league with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes for a Buccaneers team that won the NFC South and the No. 2 playoff seed in the conference. Brady also helped lead Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl title the previous season.

Anyone who wants to bet on him doing that again will have to accept some dramatic odds changes after Sunday's news.