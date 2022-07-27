5-Star Safety Caleb Downs Commits to Alabama Over Georgia, Ohio State, More

Photo credit: 247Sports

Alabama will add one of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class after it landed a commitment from safety Caleb Downs.

The recruit announced his decision Wednesday via the Players Tribune.

Downs is considered a 5-star recruit and the No. 12 overall player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The Georgia native had scholarship offers from dozens of schools, including perennial title contenders Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State and more.

At 6'0", 185 pounds, Downs has decent size for the position, although it's his playmaking ability that sets him apart.

During his junior season, Downs scored touchdowns as a rusher, receiver, passer and kickoff returner to go with his two interceptions returned for a touchdown, per Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.

While he made an impact in all three phases in high school, he projects best as a defender who can make big-time plays from the secondary. Look for him to use his instincts as a run-stopper, while his athleticism and ball skills will help him thrive against the pass.

The son of former NFL running back Gary Downs clearly has the skill set to also play at the professional level if he lives up to expectations.

It's still very early in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but Nick Saban and his staff are off to a predictably strong start. Downs is the Crimson Tide's 15th commit and third 5-star.



Few college programs have been as good as Alabama at developing talent, particularly on defense. Patrick Surtain II, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Marlon Humphrey are among the notable secondary players who have had successful NFL careers in recent years after their time at Alabama.

Downs will look to begin the journey toward joining that group when he arrives on campus next year.