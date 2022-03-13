Saquon Barkley Trade Rumors: 'Sense Is' RB Won't Be with Giants for 2022 Season

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley seem headed for a possible divorce.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Sunday he's "getting the sense that Barkley won't be on the Giants in 2022. The team is open to trading him, as GM Joe Schoen indicated at the combine. And while his $7.2 million salary isn't the top target in New York's cap-saving efforts, it would help."

