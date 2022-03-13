Woj: Lakers' Anthony Davis Progressing in Foot Injury Rehab, Hopes for Playoff Return

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is progressing in his rehab from a foot sprain that has kept him out of the lineup since February, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Saturday on NBA Countdown.

Wojnarowski added that Davis' walking boot has come off and the next step in the process is to get him back on the court for stationary shooting. The team believes he could return for a potential postseason run, or even before the playoffs begin.

Davis hasn't played since a Feb. 16 win over the Utah Jazz when he went up to catch a lob pass during the first half and landed on Rudy Gobert's foot. He wasn't able to put any weight on his leg and needed to be helped off the court.

Davis was projected to miss at least four weeks because of the foot sprain.

When healthy, the 29-year-old has been one of the team's best players, averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from floor. The Lakers have certainly suffered in his absence, going 2-6.

However, the Lakers have struggled even when Davis is in the lineup. The team sits ninth in the Western Conference with a 29-37 record and could miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

The Lakers entered the 2021-22 season with high expectations after acquiring Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Washington Wizards. However, the move hasn't panned out, with the veteran guard having one of the worst seasons of his career.

Westbrook is averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists while shooting 43.2 percent from the floor and 28.1 percent from deep. His lackluster performance resulted in the Lakers exploring trade options at the deadline.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer also reported the Lakers and Westbrook share a mutual interest in finding him a new home during the offseason, so the team could look very different next season as well.