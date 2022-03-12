Amari Cooper, Baker Mayfield, Browns' Fantasy Outlook After Trade with Cowboys

Amari Cooper, Baker Mayfield, Browns' Fantasy Outlook After Trade with CowboysMarch 13, 2022
The Dallas Cowboys have traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
For compensation, the Cowboys swapped sixth-round picks with the Browns in the 2022 draft, upgrading their own selection, while adding Cleveland’s fifth-round choice. Better than nothing, which is what Dallas would have gained if it outright released Cooper. <a href="https://t.co/ujyxbiKnLF">https://t.co/ujyxbiKnLF</a>
Reactions immediately dropped regarding Cooper's 2022 fantasy value.
Chris Towers of CBS Sports and Brad Evans of Bally Sports were more pessimistic.
ESPN's Matthew Berry was more optimistic:
Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR
Downgrade in QB for Cooper obviously but that should be masked at least somewhat by an increase in targets. (Cooper’s 19% target share last season was a career-low-his 57.6 yards/game last season was his lowest total since 2017). Initial reaction is Cooper just outside top 20 WR <a href="https://t.co/m7JLxLLPbb">https://t.co/m7JLxLLPbb</a>
Cooper, 27, caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
