Cowboys' Updated Draft Picks, Cap Space After Reported Amari Cooper Trade

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News broke down the compensation.

Here's a look at the Cowboys' 2022 draft picks following the move.

Cowboys Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 24 overall

Round 2: No. 56 overall

Round 3: No. 88 overall

Round 4: No. 127 overall

Round 5: Nos. 154, 166 and 175 overall

Round 6: No. 191 overall

As far as the cap goes, Gehlken reported the Cowboys now have an extra $16 million in cap space. Prior to the move, Dallas was listed as having $19.7 in cap space, per Over the Cap. This trade pushes them close to $36 million in cap space, giving them the sixth-most room in the NFL.

As for what lies ahead for the Cowboys at wide receiver, ESPN's Todd Archer provided an idea.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on March 4 that the Cowboys and Gallup, an impending free agent, were "close" on a deal that would bring the former Colorado State star back to the team.

Gehlken provided an update Saturday:

Gallup, who had 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last year, suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals. However, there's very good news on the injury front, per Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed:

Dallas also wants to re-sign wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who had 45 catches for 602 yards and six scores last year. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided this report on Wilson and Gallup on March 4 amid the then-hypothetical scenario of Dallas trading Cooper:

That has now happened as the Cowboys look to retool their roster after an NFC East-winning campaign last year.