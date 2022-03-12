Cowboys' Updated Draft Picks, Cap Space After Reported Amari Cooper Trade

Cowboys' Updated Draft Picks, Cap Space After Reported Amari Cooper TradeMarch 13, 2022
The Dallas Cowboys agreed to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News broke down the compensation.
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
For compensation, the Cowboys swapped sixth-round picks with the Browns in the 2022 draft, upgrading their own selection, while adding Cleveland’s fifth-round choice. Better than nothing, which is what Dallas would have gained if it outright released Cooper. <a href="https://t.co/ujyxbiKnLF">https://t.co/ujyxbiKnLF</a>
Here's a look at the Cowboys' 2022 draft picks following the move.
Cowboys Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 24 overall
Round 2: No. 56 overall
Round 3: No. 88 overall
Round 4: No. 127 overall
Round 5: Nos. 154, 166 and 175 overall
Round 6: No. 191 overall
As far as the cap goes, Gehlken reported the Cowboys now have an extra $16 million in cap space. Prior to the move, Dallas was listed as having $19.7 in cap space, per Over the Cap. This trade pushes them close to $36 million in cap space, giving them the sixth-most room in the NFL.
As for what lies ahead for the Cowboys at wide receiver, ESPN's Todd Archer provided an idea.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on March 4 that the Cowboys and Gallup, an impending free agent, were "close" on a deal that would bring the former Colorado State star back to the team.
Gehlken provided an update Saturday:
Gallup, who had 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last year, suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals. However, there's very good news on the injury front, per Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed:
Dallas also wants to re-sign wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who had 45 catches for 602 yards and six scores last year. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided this report on Wilson and Gallup on March 4 amid the then-hypothetical scenario of Dallas trading Cooper:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From our Combine coverage: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> believe they can keep FA WRs Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson if they move on from Amari Cooper. <a href="https://t.co/Oo8JiH9I6r">pic.twitter.com/Oo8JiH9I6r</a>
That has now happened as the Cowboys look to retool their roster after an NFC East-winning campaign last year.