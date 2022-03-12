X

    Cowboys' Updated Draft Picks, Cap Space After Reported Amari Cooper Trade

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 13, 2022

    AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

    The Dallas Cowboys agreed to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News broke down the compensation.

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    For compensation, the Cowboys swapped sixth-round picks with the Browns in the 2022 draft, upgrading their own selection, while adding Cleveland’s fifth-round choice. Better than nothing, which is what Dallas would have gained if it outright released Cooper. <a href="https://t.co/ujyxbiKnLF">https://t.co/ujyxbiKnLF</a>

    Here's a look at the Cowboys' 2022 draft picks following the move.

        

    Cowboys Draft Picks

    Round 1: No. 24 overall

    Round 2: No. 56 overall

    Round 3: No. 88 overall

    Round 4: No. 127 overall

    Round 5: Nos. 154, 166 and 175 overall

    Round 6: No. 191 overall

        

    As far as the cap goes, Gehlken reported the Cowboys now have an extra $16 million in cap space. Prior to the move, Dallas was listed as having $19.7 in cap space, per Over the Cap. This trade pushes them close to $36 million in cap space, giving them the sixth-most room in the NFL.

    As for what lies ahead for the Cowboys at wide receiver, ESPN's Todd Archer provided an idea.

    Todd Archer @toddarcher

    Cowboys open up $16 million in cap room. Opens door for Michael Gallup’s return. CeeDee Lamb ascends to No. 1 receiver role. <a href="https://t.co/rWRuFmk9Im">https://t.co/rWRuFmk9Im</a>

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on March 4 that the Cowboys and Gallup, an impending free agent, were "close" on a deal that would bring the former Colorado State star back to the team.

    Gehlken provided an update Saturday:

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Cowboys continue to work toward an extension with WR Michael Gallup. Despite Amari Cooper trade to Browns, Gallup's deal is not complete. "Not yet," source said.

    Gallup, who had 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last year, suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals. However, there's very good news on the injury front, per Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed:

    Doug Kyed @DougKyed

    Free-agent wide receiver Michael Gallup is recovering well from knee surgery after tearing his ACL in early January, per source. The current expectation is he'll be 100% by August.

    Dallas also wants to re-sign wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who had 45 catches for 602 yards and six scores last year. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided this report on Wilson and Gallup on March 4 amid the then-hypothetical scenario of Dallas trading Cooper:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From our Combine coverage: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> believe they can keep FA WRs Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson if they move on from Amari Cooper. <a href="https://t.co/Oo8JiH9I6r">pic.twitter.com/Oo8JiH9I6r</a>

    That has now happened as the Cowboys look to retool their roster after an NFC East-winning campaign last year.

