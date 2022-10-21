Christian McCaffrey Traded to 49ers; Panthers Reportedly Receive 4 Draft Picks

Christian McCaffrey Traded to 49ers; Panthers Reportedly Receive 4 Draft PicksOctober 21, 2022
The Carolina Panthers completed a blockbuster trade to send running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will receive a package of four draft picks:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Full terms:<br>-- The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> get star RB Christian McCaffrey. <br>-- The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> get a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024.<br><br>Massive.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added the Los Angeles Rams showed interest prior to this deal being completed:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Once it became apparent Christian McCaffrey was going to be traded before the Nov. 1 deadline, there was urgency on all sides to get a deal done before the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a>' next game. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a> also made a push, but it's the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> who get it done for a package of picks.
Rapoport noted there is a chance McCaffrey could suit up for the 49ers in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
New <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> RB Christian McCaffrey, who has already spoken to coach Kyle Shanahan and team brass, travels tomorrow to his new home. If he plays Sunday, which he likely will do, expect a red zone package. Then he'll ramp up from there.
McCaffrey, the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, was one of the league's most explosive playmakers across his first three seasons. He recorded 5,443 yards from scrimmage and 39 total touchdowns in 48 appearances (42 starts) over that span.
He also averaged 308.7 touches per year during that stretch, however, and his durability issues over the past two seasons raised obvious concerns about whether the heavy workload wore him down.
The Stanford product, who was named a first-team All-Pro and earned his only Pro Bowl selection in 2019, made just three appearances in 2020 because of ankle and shoulder injuries.
McCaffrey returned for the start of the 2021 season but ended up playing a mere seven contests because of hamstring and ankle injuries. So he played only 10 of a possible 33 games over the past two years.
Last October, he was asked whether he'd consider changing his play style after the injury woes.
"Nah," McCaffrey told reporters. "No. I'll play full speed all the time."
He's tallied 670 total yards and three TDs in six games in 2022.
At 26, the Colorado native still has an opportunity to provide immense value, but it all hinges on whether he can stay healthy for an extended stretch.
McCaffrey, who's under contract through 2025 as part of a four-year, $64.1 million deal, may represent the biggest boom-or-bust addition of the NFL season. He's a game-changing superstar when on the field, and the Niners will hope it's a gamble that pays off.
The dual-threat running back will take over a headline role in the San Francisco backfield, but he could cede playing time to Jeff Wilson Jr. to help limit his touch count. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is also a key factor in the rushing attack.