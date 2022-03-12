Chandler Jones Wants to Sign With Team That 'Maximizes My Talents' in Free Agency

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Free-agent-to-be Chandler Jones said this week that money will not be his biggest motivator on the free-agent market.

Appearing on The NFL Players Podcast with New York Giants defensive back and former New England Patriots teammate Logan Ryan (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon), Jones gave some insight into what he will prioritize when deciding where to sign in free agency:

"To be completely honest, it's not about money at all. Where I am in my career, I've gotten contracts, I've gotten the Super Bowl, but I think scheme is huge. Or for me, winning more championships. I'll say it again, it's not about money. I will say I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents. There have been times in my career where I'd say I caught myself out of position. I do take the blame, but at the same time it's like, 'Hey, should I have been doing that?' I have enough comfort where I am in my career and this age to say that."

The 32-year-old edge has been one of the NFL's premier pass-rushers throughout his career, as his 107.5 career sacks since entering the league in 2012 are more than anyone else.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.