Indian Wells Tennis 2022: Alison Riske's Upset Win Highlights Friday's Results

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Top seeds were on high alert at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California on Friday, and not all of them survived the Round of 64.

No. 7 Karolina Pliskova and No. 8 Garbine Muguruza will not be moving on after losing to Danka Kovinic and Alison Riske, respectively. No. 3 Iga Swiatek survived a scare after losing her first set before bouncing back strong in a three-set win over Anhelina Kalinina.

No. 11 Emma Raducanu, the reigning U.S. Open winner, needed three sets to beat Caroline Garcia. Meanwhile, Harriet Dart took down No. 12 Elina Svitolina in three sets.

The men's side finished out the Round of 128, and Andy Murray's three-set victory over Taro Daniel highlighted that action.

You can view some scores, quick recaps from a few matches and highlights below.

Round of 64: WTA

No. 3 Iga Swiatek def. Anhelina Kalinina: 5-7, 6-0, 6-1

Danka Kovinic def. No. 7 Karolina Pliskova: 2-6, 7-5, 6-4

Alison Riske def. No. 8 Garbine Muguruza: 0-6, 6-3, 6-1

No. 11 Emma Raducanu def. Caroline Garcia: 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

Harriet Dart def. No. 12 Elina Svitolina: 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

No. 16 Coco Gauff def. Claire Liu: 6-1, 7-6 (4)

Petra Matric def. No. 19 Tamara Zidansek: 7-5, 7-6 (6)

Kaia Kanepi def. No. 22 Belinda Bencic: 6-4, 6-3

No. 23 Daria Kasatkina def. Katie Volynets: 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

No. 24 Simona Halep def. Ekaterina Alexandrova: 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

No. 26 Sorana Cirstea def. Ajla Tomljanovic: 6-4, 7-5

No. 28 Ludmilla Samsonova def. Ann Li: 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Anna Kalinskaya def. No. 33 Alize Cornet: 6-4, 0-6, 6-2

Round of 128: ATP

Andy Murray def. Taro Daniel: 1-6, 6-2, 6-4

Tommy Paul def. Mikhail Kukushkin: 6-4, 6-4

Dominik Koepfer def. Benoit Paire: 2-6, 7-5, 6-4

Holger Rune def. Ugo Humbert: 6-3, 6-2

Sebastian Korda def. Thanasi Kokkinakis: 6-3, 6-4

Botic van de Zandschulp vs. Tennys Sandgren: 6-4, 6-2

Match Recaps and Highlights

No. 3 Iga Swiatek def. Anhelina Kalinina: 5-7, 6-0, 6-1

Swiatek wiped away a tough first set by winning 12 of her last 13 games against Anhelina Kalinina, who put forth a great effort in defeat.

Swiatek took advantage of her opportunities, winning 9-of-15 break points.

Kalinina struggled with her serve, posting nine double faults. She only won 20-of-42 first-serve points.

She did have her chances in the second set, though, earning five break points over Swiatek's first two serves.

However, the No. 3 seed persevered and will play No. 29 Clara Tauson in the Round of 32.

Danka Kovinic def. No. 7 Karolina Pliskova: 2-6, 7-5, 6-4

Pliskova was up 6-2, 5-2 in this match, but Kovinic stormed back to win a three-set thriller.

Kovinic held serve twice around a break of Pliskova's serve to tie the second set at five.

Kovinic and Pliskova then engaged in a 12-point battle that the underdog won after converting her third break point. Kovinic then held serve again to take the second set.

Pliskova lost her serve to start the third set, but Kovinic did the same with her first opportunity. Pliskova then lost her serve again, and Kovinic went up 2-1.

Kovinic soon lost her serve a second time, and Pliskova tied the game at three. But Pliskova lost her serve a third and final time in the final set while serving at 4-4, and Kovinic held serve in response.

In fairness to Pliskova, she was playing her first match of 2022 because of a wrist/arm injury suffered in December.

Ben Rothenberg of Racquet had more:

Kovinic will now face No. 28 Liudmila Samsonova in the Round of 32.

Alison Riske def. No. 8 Garbine Muguruza: 0-6, 6-3, 6-1

Alison Riske made waves when she beat No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the Round of 16 of the 2019 Wimbledon.

She's turned heads again after taking down No. 8 Garbine Muguruza in the Round of 64 for her first top-10 win since 2019.

Riske was down 0-6, 0-3 but stormed back to win all but one of the remaining games:

Riske spoke about her performance and what may lie ahead:

Riske will now advance to the Round of 32.

Andy Murray def. Taro Daniel: 1-6, 6-2, 6-4

Murray earned his 700th career win after beating Daniel in their fourth career head-to-head matchup.

Daniel dominated the first set 6-1, but it was all Murray from that point forward.

Murray and Daniel fought to the finish in the third set. Daniel broke Murray's serve right away, but Murray later returned the favor to tie the game at three.

Murray was on the ropes when he served with the game tied at four down 30-40, but he scored three straight points to hold on.

Daniel then found himself with his back against the wall down 0-40 with Murray earning triple match point. Daniel staved off the first two, but Murray won the third to advance to face No. 31 Alexander Bublik.