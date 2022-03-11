Report: Calvin Ridley Bet More Than $1,500 He Claimed That Led to NFL Suspension

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley last week for a minimum of one year after he was caught betting on games. After the news broke, Ridley said he betted $1,500.

But according to a report from Brett Smiley of Sports Handle, the actual figure was "$3,900 across six separate bets on or including Falcons games."

Additionally, "Five of the bets were parlays in which the Falcons’ moneyline was included, and one was a $1,300 in-game wager on the Falcons’ team total placed during the second half of a 21-14 victory by Atlanta on Nov. 28."

Ridley was caught after a compliance company flagged his online bets.

Ridley also reportedly bet on other sports to the tune of $32,733, turning a profit of $2,744.