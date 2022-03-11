Report: Calvin Ridley Bet More Than $1,500 He Claimed That Led to NFL Suspension

Report: Calvin Ridley Bet More Than $1,500 He Claimed That Led to NFL SuspensionMarch 12, 2022
The NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley last week for a minimum of one year after he was caught betting on games. After the news broke, Ridley said he betted $1,500.
But according to a report from Brett Smiley of Sports Handle, the actual figure was "$3,900 across six separate bets on or including Falcons games."
Additionally, "Five of the bets were parlays in which the Falcons’ moneyline was included, and one was a $1,300 in-game wager on the Falcons’ team total placed during the second half of a 21-14 victory by Atlanta on Nov. 28."
Ridley was caught after a compliance company flagged his online bets.
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
So how did Calvin Ridley get busted? He was in Florida, and used the only gambling app legal in the state. The app notified a compliance company the NFL has hired called Genius for this kind of thing.<br><br>That he was out of state was a factor in Ridley's activity being flagged.
Ridley also reportedly bet on other sports to the tune of $32,733, turning a profit of $2,744.