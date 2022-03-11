Giants' Updated Pitching Rotation, Payroll After Reported Carlos Rodon Contract

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a two-year, $44 million deal with left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The contract with the ex-Chicago White Sox southpaw includes an opt-out after the first season.

Here's a look at how the Giants' starting rotation looks with Rodon on the roster.

Giants' Starting Pitching Staff

1. Logan Webb

2. Carlos Rodon

3. Anthony DeSclafini

4. Alex Wood

5. Alex Cobb

Source: Roster Resource

In addition, Roster Resource estimates the Giants' current 2022 payroll at $149 million after adding Rodon.

The 29-year-old went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 132.2 innings in 2021. He earned his first All-Star appearances and finished fifth in American League Cy Young voting.

The highlight of Rodon's season occurred on April 14, when he tossed his first career no-hitter in an 8-0 win over Cleveland. Rodon only allowed one baserunner via hit-by-pitch.

Unfortunately, Rodon hit the 10-day injured list retroactive to August 8 with left shoulder fatigue. He returned on Aug. 26 but missed another start in early September for the same problem. Rodon also reported soreness in his arm after a Sept. 20 start against the Detroit Tigers.

He ended the regular season by throwing five shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 29 but struggled in his lone playoff appearance versus the Houston Astros (2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER).

Thankfully, Rodon appears good to go for 2022. Andy Martino of SNY reported on March 11 that "clubs who have seen Carlos Rodon’s medicals say they are actually very good."

That's a big win for the Giants, as Rodon is one of the game's best left-handed starters when healthy. Eno Sarris of The Athletic is a fan of the match between Rodon and the Giants, who play in the cavernous and pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.

If Rodon stays healthy, he could easily recapture the same dominance he showcased in Chicago last year.