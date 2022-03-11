Report: Joe Buck Expected to Leave Fox Sports for MNF; Contract Worth Up to $75M

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Troy Aikman has reportedly left Fox Sports to serve as a color commentator for ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast, and it appears longtime broadcasting partner Joe Buck will make the same move.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Buck is "expected to sign a contract in the five-year, $60-75 million range with ESPN."

Per Marchand, he had one year and $11 million left on his deal with Fox, but the media company will let him out of his contract "as a good gesture for his years of service."

