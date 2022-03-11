X

    Eagles Rumors: Jason Kelce Signs 1-Year, $14M Contract as NFL's Highest-Paid Center

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 12, 2022

    The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing veteran center Jason Kelce to a one-year, $14 million contract, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which will make him the highest-paid player at his position. 

    On Thursday, Kelce announced he was returning to the team for the 2022 season:

