Bears Rumors: Tarik Cohen Released from Contract with Injury Designation

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are releasing Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cohen hasn't played since suffering a torn ACL in September 2020. Schefter reported the 2018 All-Pro is optimistic about getting healthy for the start of the 2022 season.

First-year general manager Ryan Poles hasn't wasted time leaving his mark on the Bears roster. Schefter reported Thursday the team is sending Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-rounder.

Asked about Cohen's health at the NFL Scouting Combine, Poles remained vague.

"You know, I don’t really want to get into the medical piece of individual players,” he told reporters. “But we’ll just take it a day at a time to figure out where he’s at for us"

The uncertainty surrounding his availability led many to question how much longer he'd remain on the Bears. Chicago also gets some relief from his $5.8 million salary cap hit, with the team shaving $2.3 million of that figure from its payroll.

For any interested suitors, Cohen's lengthy layoff is an obvious cause for concern. But he's still only 26—he'll turn 27 in July—so he theoretically isn't at the tail end of his playing career. His pass-catching abilities will also make him a good complement in a backfield with a proven ground threat.

During his 2018 breakout season, Cohen had 71 receptions for 725 yards and five touchdowns. He couldn't maintain that pace in 2019 but hauled in more passes (79) while finishing with 456 yards and three scores.

Until he's medically cleared to compete, Cohen will probably have to play the waiting game this offseason. Once he has the green light, he'd be a smart buy-low signing.