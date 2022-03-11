Broncos' Courtland Sutton 'Excited' About Russell Wilson Trade: 'That's What We Need'

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton missed the playoffs in each of his first four seasons in the NFL, so he is fired up for the chance to change that with a future Hall of Famer at quarterback.

Sutton discussed how "excited" the Broncos are following the acquisition of Russell Wilson during an appearance on NFL Total Access (h/t Grant Gordon of NFL.com):

"We're so excited. Our room, an offense, team, we've had a lot of guys come in and contribute and every step that we've had, it's been appreciated. But to be able to have Russ come in and, having the success that he's had, having the knowledge that he has, for us as young guys, all the young talent that we have, that's what we need. We need that guy that's gonna come in and be, you know, him, who he is, what he already brings to the table. We're excited."

While Denver may not have high-profile names like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for Wilson to throw to like he did when he was on the Seattle Seahawks, the group of Sutton, Jerry Jeudy﻿, Tim Patrick and ﻿KJ Hamler﻿ figures to be far more productive with the nine-time Pro Bowler under center.

Sutton could be the biggest beneficiary.

After all, he was a Pro Bowler in 2019 with 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns even though Denver started Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Brandon Allen at quarterback. He was unable to build on that effort in 2020 due to a torn ACL, but he was productive again this past season with 58 catches for 776 yards and two touchdowns with Teddy Bridgewater and Lock.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Sutton became much more of a household name with Wilson throwing him the ball given his ability to put up numbers even with that rotating group of quarterbacks.

Wilson will need to remain one of the best playmakers in the league if the Broncos are going to compete in the daunting AFC West.

The Kansas City Chiefs have arguably the best roster in the league with Patrick Mahomes leading the way. The Las Vegas Raiders made the playoffs last season, and the Los Angeles Chargers have Justin Herbert and plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.

That talent improved Thursday when the Chargers landed pass-rusher Khalil Mack in a trade with the Chicago Bears, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Wilson will have his hands full in a deep division, but his receivers are ready to get to work with him leading the way.