Dear Abbey: Grading Your NHL Trade Deadline Proposals

Welcome back to Dear Abbey. I don’t give life advice like the real Dear Abby, but I do talk about hockey. March is here, which means trade season is here too.

At least, it should be.

It’s been a little slow of late. The Montreal Canadiens pulled the trigger on a rebuild or a reset of sorts by trading Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames last month, reuniting him with coach Darryl Sutter, who he won a Stanley Cup with in 2014 while with the Los Angeles Kings. Jakob Chychrun has been rumored to be on the trading block for months now with the Arizona Coyotes in the midst of a rebuild themselves, and no one seems to know what to make of the situation with Claude Giroux in Philadelphia.

We know Giroux’s Flyers teammate Rasmus Ristolainen is off the board, and the San Jose Sharks are trying to keep winger Tomas Hertl off the market as well by working to re-sign him.

As usual, a flurry of transactions are expected later in the month leading up to the March 21 deadline. The defense market is an interesting one, with John Klingberg wanting out of Dallas and the New Jersey Devils declining to give P.K. Subban a contract. Goaltending is an exceptionally tough market right now with many playoff teams having shaky goaltending and few answers available via trade.

So while we’re waiting for GMs to make some deals, we’ve asked B/R readers what moves they would make.

You might be familiar with this exercise: Members of the B/R community submit their best trade offers and I hand out a grade. I typically have some help from some NHL sources, and this time it’s no different. And just like always, we like to keep these light and fun.

It’s hockey; it’s supposed to be fun.

So, let’s get started.

Flying out of Philly

Two trade options for Claude Giroux:

FLA: Owen Tippett, Grigori Denisenko, first-round pick (2023)

PHI: Giroux

COL: Tyson Jost, Justin Barron, first (2023)

PHI: Giroux

Obviously, money issues will need some creative solutions, but a 2023 first-round pick, an NHL-caliber player under 25 and a former first- or second-round pick in terms of a prospect seems like a fair market value.

To start, we need to look at what Giroux's value is. He's a rental, but a pricey one.

According to Pierre LeBrun, acquiring Giroux would require a "triple-asset package" that would include a first-round pick, a young player and a prospect, or two high-end assets.

So taking this formula and applying it to these trade proposals would indicate that, yes, these are somewhat in line with the market value for Giroux.

The Florida Panthers are going for it this year. The club has indicated that it would be open to trading top prospect Owen Tippett if it means getting a player who can help win a Stanley Cup.

The Colorado Avalanche are also eyeing a Cup this year. The club is fueled by some disappointing postseason results over the last few years, and the Avs are ready to show that they belong on top. Tyson Jost has not quite lived up to his billing as a top-10 pick, but Justin Barron is a top prospect.

I do see one holdup: The Flyers are probably going to want a 2022 first-round pick. Sure, the 2023 class is loaded, but general manager Chuck Fletcher is probably feeling some heat on his seat, and the team doesn’t want to be out of the playoff mix for long. The Flyers have not indicated they are ready to tear everything down to the studs, but instead it looks like they’d rather retool and try to get back to the playoffs next season.

That might not be possible, but landing someone such as Shane Wright in the draft this summer could make it easier. However, the problem is that neither of these teams has its first- or second-round picks in 2022. Is a 2023 first-round pick enough?

We'll find out soon. Overall, this isn't bad.

Final Grade: B

Hertl on Broadway

Rangers get: Tomas Hertl

Sharks get: Nils Lundkvist, Vitali Kravtsov, first- and second-round picks in 2022

It sure sounds like the Sharks are trying to keep Tomas Hertl. However, nothing is done yet, and there is always a chance a deal isn't reached. In that case, a package for Hertl would probably include a first-round pick and a high-end prospect. That much might get you in the door.

Back in September, this was reportedly the asking price. Now, however, it might be different.

If San Jose puts him on the block and a bidding war breaks out, then he's likely to command more than that. It's tough to know what direction the Sharks are going in right now and where they can go in the short- and long term. They have a lot of players who were once elite on big contracts. That would usually lead to a rebuild, but they do have Timo Meier and a talented prospect in William Eklund ready to contribute at the NHL level.

If the Sharks want to start over, then they might ask for another pick—maybe a third. If they want to try to reload for next season, they might want another NHL player in addition to the pick and the prospect.

Lundkvist is a top defensive prospect in the Rangers system, and Vitali Kravtsov is a KHL winger who hasn't worked out in New York but still has some upside. I'm not sure the Rangers would want to part with a player who could be a top-pairing blueliner in the next few years, but Lundkvist would certainly be an attractive player at this time of year.

However, this package as a whole is an overpay.

Final Grade: C

A Better Backup Backstop

Ducks get: Nils Lundkvist, Alexandar Georgiev and a second-round pick

Rangers get: Rickard Rakell, Anthony Stolarz

This isn't a big, splashy trade like some of the others suggested, but it's interesting to me in that it's a way for the Rangers to upgrade their goaltending situation. But there are some things that have to happen for this particular trade to pan out.

While Igor Shesterkin has been playing at a Vezina-caliber level all season, goalie Alexandar Georgiev has been absolutely awful since the start of January. With him in net, the Rangers have allowed four or more goals five times in the last 25 games. His save percentage has dipped below .900 to .893, and his minus-3.57 goals saved above average tells us that he is playing below replacement level.

Anthony Stolarz, on the other hand, has been a very good backup for the Anaheim Ducks this season, and he is signed at a very, very friendly price of $950,000 through next season. This is key since the Rangers have a lot of money committed to future contracts that start next season.

Rickard Rakell is a crafty winger who has played many roles for the Ducks over the last several seasons. He's struggled offensively, but he can carry his own line if need be, and the Rangers' forward depth drops off after the top two lines, so he would be a nice depth piece.

The Ducks absolutely love their Swedish defensemen, and they may be losing one of them soon in Rakell's former roommate and close friend, Hampus Lindholm. Lundkvist, who is nearly NHL-ready, seems like a perfect fit for a team like Anaheim with such a strong track record of developing blueline talent.

The Ducks have to balance the present with the future, and they have a new general manager guiding the rest of this rebuild in Pat Verbeek. Anaheim is still hanging around the standings and could grab a playoff spot, but the club is slipping.

The Ducks might need another season or two to reach contender status, so this next stretch of games against the Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Rangers and Panthers will be telling. If they fall apart, Verbeek may be more inclined to trade the big pieces such as Lindholm, Rakell and Josh Manson instead of trying to re-sign them, and he might be ready to trade a small piece such as Stolarz as well if it brings in a defenseman such as Lundkvist.

Final Grade: A

I think this is beneficial for both teams.

A Royal Return

Kings get Jakob Chychrun for Gabriel Vilardi, Helge Grans, Martin Frk and a first. … Or John Klingberg for Gabriel Vilardi, Grans and a conditional first. Love to see Kane for some prospects. But fun to see him in a lineup with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe and fix the top line and power play!

The Los Angeles Kings are looking to make a triumphant return to the postseason. They look like the Kings of old with strong goaltending and good defense. The problem is they are one of the worst power-play teams in the league.

Los Angeles is scoring on only 15.8 percent of chances with the man advantage. A player such as Chychrun could help boost that production. A left-shot defenseman, he's been a coveted player on the market all season since he has term on his contract. The 23-year-old Chychrun is signed through 2024-25 at $4.6 million per year, making him a player the Kings can continue to build their blue line around.

It's no surprise Los Angeles has long been eyeing Chychrun. But other teams, such as the Boston Bruins, have been as well. A high-end prospect, an NHL player and a first-round pick is the going rate for Chychrun. So the problem with this package is that it's missing an NHL player.

Gabriel Vilardi is a big, athletic two-way center who will be a key player on the Kings' NHL roster soon, but right now he's still in the AHL. Helge Grans is also a prospect with Ontario.

Martin Frk is an interesting player. He hasn't really made it in the NHL despite owning one of the hardest shots in hockey, as the Kings continue to use him in a call-up role.

This package might not be a complete non-starter, but it's lacking an NHL player.

As for Klingberg, it looks like the Dallas Stars might be hanging on to him with a playoff spot in sight.

Final Grade: C

The Kings do need power-play help, but this package is a little lacking.

Familiar Foes

Pens trade Kasperi Kapanen, Pierre-Olivier Joseph and a 2022 first-round pick for Brock Boeser

According to Chris Johnston, the Canucks are looking for players—as opposed to prospects—for winger Brock Boeser.

A hockey trade? We love to hear it!

If you're not familiar, the term "hockey trade" is a term used to describe a swap of two players on NHL rosters who fit a need for each team. A good example of this was the Seth Jones-Ryan Johansen trade between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators.

This may not be a full hockey trade with that first-round pick, but it could look something like one. Vancouver is within striking distance of a playoff spot in the Western Conference, so if the Canucks have something to offer (like a sniper who can contribute regularly) and the Pittsburgh Penguins can help them fill a need (perhaps with an emerging defenseman), then why not make a hockey trade?

Pierre-Olivier Joseph has been back and forth between the AHL and the NHL over the last two seasons, blocked by other left-shot defensemen on the Penguins roster. The brother of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph is a highly regarded young player who could help the Canucks fill a need. As could Kasperi Kapanen, a forward who has been taken off Evgeni Malkin's wing a few times over the last few months. Kapanen was drafted by current Vancouver GM Jim Rutherford, traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs and then traded back to the Penguins, so it's clear Rutherford thinks highly of him.

The Penguins do not have many assets. Years of being in win-now mode to try to keep the contention window open for Malkin and Sidney Crosby will cost a farm system, so giving up a first-round pick is probably not ideal. The Penguins haven't had very many first-round picks over the last decade, but if that's what it takes to give Sid and Geno one more run, then Ron Hextall might have to give it up.

Final Grade: B+

Part of me thinks the Canucks might want an established NHL player instead of a prospect such as Joseph, but it's a good value and helps all parties.

A Magical Trade

