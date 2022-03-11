Alexandra Davis' Lawyers Say Jerry Jones Paternity Suit Not Motivated by Money

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Lawyers representing Alexandra Davis, who is the 25-year-old Congressional aide suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, released a statement Thursday.

Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN reported the statement explained Davis did not file the suit alleging Jones is her real father because she is motivated by money. Rather, she wants an existing agreement that was in place to keep her father's identity a secret thrown out.

"Ms. Davis' lawsuit does not seek the recovery of money," Davis' lawyers, Andrew A. Bergman and Jay K. Gray, said. "Ms. Davis' lawsuit seeks only to have a Court declare that she is not bound to an agreement entered into that attempts to prohibit her from stating who her real father is. Surely, anyone can understand this need of a child no matter what age to have the ability to say they have a father without the fear of reprisal."

The statement also clarified that Davis only filed the lawsuit after attempts to privately settle the matter "were ignored."

According to Van Natta, the lawsuit says Davis' mother, Cynthia Davis, accepted $375,000 as part of the agreement to not publicly identify Jones as the father. There were also two trusts that have paid an undisclosed amount to the Davises.

Nataly Keomoungkhoun of the Dallas Morning News reported on the lawsuit Wednesday and noted Jones allegedly had a relationship with Cynthia Davis in the 1990s when she was estranged from her husband she eventually divorced.

Her ex-husband did not have to pay child support after the divorce because genetic testing determined he was not Alexandra's father.

Jones has been married to his wife, Gene, since 1963.

There is a hearing on the case scheduled for March 31.