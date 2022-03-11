Patriots Rumors: N'Keal Harry Seen as 'Potential Trade Candidate' Ahead of Draft

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry is a potential trade candidate prior to the upcoming NFL draft, per Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed.

Kyed also mentioned that "teams have shown interest" in Harry.

New England selected Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He's amassed 57 receptions, 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games over three seasons. The former Arizona State star finished with 12 receptions for 184 yards last year.

Harry has received much praise as a run-blocker, and his efforts in that area helped the Pats finish eighth in rushing yards and 12th in yards per attempt in 2021.

However, Harry hasn't emerged as a formidable pass-catcher during his three years in New England.

An ankle injury suffered in training camp during his rookie year in 2019 put him on injured reserve for the first two months of the year, and that undoubtedly did not help his development.

But Harry ultimately has not worked out in New England. His best year was 2020, when he had 33 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. Quarterbacks have only completed 55.3 percent of their throws toward Harry as well, per Pro Football Reference.

Last year, he ended up fourth among Pats wideouts in catches behind Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers and tied for ninth among all Patriots players.

The 6'4", 225-pound Harry emerged as a highly touted prospect coming out of ASU, with Lance Zierlein of NFL.com notably comparing him to Allen Robinson II, who has three 1,000-yard seasons on his resume.

Harry hasn't come close to a 1,000-yard season, but he isn't turning 25 years old until December.

A fresh start elsewhere could be beneficial for a player who lit up college with 1,000-yard seasons in 2017 and 2018.