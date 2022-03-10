Eagles' Jason Kelce Announces Return for 2022 Season After Weighing Retirement

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Jason Kelce is coming back to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The veteran center, who was a guest host of the WIP Morning Show at times this offseason, announced he will put off retirement and return to the NFC East team with a video that included him drinking from a notable keg:

"I'm definitely not retiring from playing with the Philadelphia Eagles," he said. "I'm having way too much fun doing that."

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia noted Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni bribed Kelce with that keg to help convince him to return to the team.

"I've been meaning to like post something on social media," Kelce said when discussing the keg. "I'm terrible at that. It was one of the highlights of the offseason, actually, the highlight of the offseason. I forgot how much beer is in a keg of beer so it's taken me some time to get it down."

Kelce's return is significant for the Eagles beyond the enjoyable social media posts.

The five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection has been an anchor of Philadelphia's offensive line since it selected him with a sixth-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He started all 16 games as a rookie and helped the team win the Super Bowl during the 2017 campaign.

The Cincinnati product has also shown no signs of slowing down and was a Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons. He is also quite durable and hasn't missed a game since the 2014 season.

Kelce's timing is also ideal for the Eagles since they now know they don't need to add a starting center with free agency and the draft approaching.

Pro Football Focus gave Kelce an overall player grade of 84.4 last season. If he can come close to replicating that in 2022, the Eagles will be thrilled.