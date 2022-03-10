NFL Rumors: Latest on Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller Rams Free-Agent Contract Offers

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly expected to make a strong play to re-sign both pass-rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported Thursday her "sense" is the Rams are confident their offers will be enough to keep Miller and Beckham in the fold.

L.A. is reportedly expected to offer Miller a deal worth between $14 million and $16 million per season, possibly for two years. The reported offer for Beckham is a bit less certain with him coming off a torn ACL, as it could range anywhere from one year to multiple years with "a range of post-recovery projections factored in for compensation."

Both Miller and Beckham were huge in-season acquisitions for the Rams during the 2021 campaign who played significant roles in Los Angeles beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The 32-year-old Miller spent his first 11 years in the league with the Denver Broncos before getting traded to the Rams. In Miller, the Rams got an eight-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl MVP, as well as the Broncos' all-time sack leader with 110.5 sacks.

Miller instantly assimilated into the Rams' defense, registering 31 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks in eight regular-season games.

He then took his play to another level during the postseason, with four sacks in four games, including two sacks of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl.

In addition to the Rams reportedly wanting to keep Miller, it sounds like Miller wants to remain in L.A. as well.

On Wednesday, Miller told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports: "I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they've been real good to me. On the slim chance that can't happen, then I'll explore all my options."

Miller would be impactful for the Rams from the start of the 2022 season as part of the defensive front with Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd, whereas Los Angeles would likely have to wait for Beckham to make his way back into the lineup.

After things didn't work out between Beckham and the Cleveland Browns, he was released during the 2021 season. The Rams swooped in and signed him at the perfect time, as No. 2 wideout Robert Woods had just been lost for the season with a torn ACL.

OBJ was an ideal No. 2 option in support of Cooper Kupp, finishing with 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games.

Like Miller, Beckham was even better during the playoffs, racking up 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four games. That included the opening score of the Super Bowl before he got injured.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio last week, Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear that he wants Beckham back in 2022:

It is difficult to imagine Beckham being back in time for the start of the 2022 campaign, but the Rams would have the luxury of bringing him along slowly since Kupp, Woods and Van Jefferson are all under contract for next season.

Given that the torn ACL may have hurt Beckham's chances of landing a long-term deal in free agency, staying in familiar surroundings while he rehabs for an eventual return may be an attractive option.

Also, Beckham showed he had great chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford, so putting up big numbers when he does return is a distinct possibility.